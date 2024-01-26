Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Stuart King’s men moved into sixth last weekend following a 2-0 victory over Coleraine which helped bring them to 20 points from 14 away matches – a tally which only four teams can better at this stage of the season.

That’s in stark contrast to their home fortunes where Carrick have collected 10 in 12 games with only the league’s two bottom sides Newry City (two) and Ballymena United (eight) worse off.

With four of their last seven matches before the split being played at the Loughview Leisure Arena, goalkeeper Glendinning knows Carrick will have to improve in order to achieve their ultimate goals.

Ross Glendinning saving a penalty for Carrick Rangers against Glenavon. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"We've definitely spoken about that and it's something that needs to change,” he said. “It should be a hard place to come for even the top teams in the league.

"I couldn't put my finger on why we've struggled at home this season but if we want to improve our league position and push up the table then we're going to have to improve our home form.

"A lot of the teams now have 3G pitches which helps the likes of Larne and Cliftonville build up from the back.

"When you come to Carrick you have to watch the ball right onto your foot with every touch you take and we have to try and come up with a way that makes it more difficult for these teams.

"Our form even against the teams in and around hasn't been good enough and it's something we need to improve."

Glendinning isn’t getting too caught up in conversation around league standings, but is happy to see the club improving on a yearly basis.

"We've not spoken about it,” he added. “Over the last number of years the top-six and bottom-six has became a thing and people write about it in newspapers, talk about it in interviews and I don't know if it's as big a thing as it's made out to be.

"If you finish sixth or seventh it's the same thing really with getting a European play-off.

"Last year we finished eighth and missed out on the chance, so we've talked about getting a place higher in the league and giving ourselves the chance of giving Europe a shot.

"In terms of top-six and bottom-six and what prize it can get you in the end, it doesn't matter.

"At the end of the day it's about getting into Europe because that's what can change the club's finances.”

There has been an increased outside expectation on Carrick this season with American businessman Michael Smith becoming a majority shareholder and they’ve recruited smartly, including the summer arrival of Danny Gibson, while James Teelan joined on loan from Crusaders on Thursday.

"Maybe four or five years ago the goal for Carrick was staying in the league, but now there's expectation,” said Glendinning. “In terms of the investment, it's not something we've talked about or seen a change.

"It's not for us to worry about and the board sort that out.

"Money in football doesn't guarantee moving up the table - it takes a lot more than that.