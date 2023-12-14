Rangers star Ross McCausland has revealed that countryman Steven Davis was his boyhood hero and he’ll be looking to follow in the Northern Ireland captain’s footsteps this weekend by delivering more silverware success for the Scottish giants.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McCausland’s first senior appearance of the season came when Davis took interim charge following Michael Beale’s dismissal and the 20-year-old has since remained a fixture within Philippe Clement’s squad, starting in three of their last four matches and was introduced at half-time in Saturday’s league win over Dundee.

He signed a new contract which will keep him in Glasgow until 2027 and earned his first Northern Ireland cap in last month’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Finland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having progressed through the academies of both Ballymena United and Linfield, McCausland will likely have a big role to play in Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park as Rangers look to win the competition for a 28th time.

Rangers' Ross McCausland celebrates scoring during the UEFA Europa League Group C draw against Aris Limassol at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

"It has to be Steven Davis,” he told BBC Sport when asked who his Rangers hero was growing up. “I think for the majority of the Northern Irish boys here that would be their answer as well.

"Just what he's achieved, the type of person he is and even when you speak to him just the sort of presence he has, so it would be Davis."

McCausland also thanked Davis for handing him opportunities during his short stint in charge and admits the advice given by the 38-year-old has helped massively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It all comes from when Davo gives me the nod,” he added. “I appreciate it all.

"Having him there, as a person in general, it is amazing to have him to look up to. With his experience and what he has achieved, not just with his club but worldwide.

"He's a great guy and whenever I was stemming up at Rangers I didn't see as much of him because I wasn't around the first-team at this point.