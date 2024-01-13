Only four players have featured in every one of Philippe Clement’s 18 games at the Rangers helm.

Northern Ireland and Rangers favourite Ross McCausland (left) was back at former club Linfield recently to watch friend and former team-mate Chris McKee score two goals against Warrenpoint Town. (Photo by Colin McMaster/Pacemaker Press)

In early October, you could have collected a tidy sum if placing a wager on Northern Ireland’s Ross McCausland featuring in such a quartet.

The 20-year-old had only made one senior outing before the Belgian took charge in the middle of that month…and that came in the game before his appointment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Now the winger has started the club’s past six encounters - banking a League Cup winners’ medal and his first league goal in that time, having already claimed a crucial European strike.

And in the process achieved a feat setting him apart from the majority of those deployed in the wide right role over recent times as far as former Rangers striker Kenny Miller is concerned.

“He has come in and taken his chance, deserves to be playing, and in my opinion is the best option at the club in that area of the pitch,” said the now media pundit. “He had a run of appearances from the bench and every time he came on and impacted. And then from that he has done something that not many from that position have done at Rangers in recent years: he has grasped his chance and nailed down his place. At the moment. It is great, as everybody likes to see young players coming in. Can you rely on him moving forward to go and win leagues and things? Time will tell.

“But, listen, I don’t think he has had a bad game since he has come in. Yes, he has had games when he’s maybe not been as effective but he has always been working hard, been positive and direct. He is a good ball carrier, which is something Rangers have maybe not had for a while. For a 20-year-old lad to come in, it is a big responsibility. Particularly when [the team] wasn’t in a great moment. But the manager obviously sees him every day and knows he can go and nail that slot.

