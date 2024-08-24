Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ross Oliver isn’t surprised that Linfield manager David Healy has attracted attention from clubs across the water amid speculation Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer could be on the brink of a move to Scottish side Raith Rovers – but admits it would take “something special” to lure him away from Windsor Park.

Healy has enjoyed a trophy-laden almost nine-year tenure in South Belfast, winning five Irish League titles and two Irish Cup crowns since being appointed in October 2015.

The 45-year-old led the Blues to another victory on Saturday as they defeated Loughgall 5-1, which extended their perfect start to the new campaign, but assistant Oliver was sent to face the media at full-time with Healy remaining quiet on the ongoing Raith link.

Linfield yesterday confirmed an official approach by Scottish second-tier side Raith seeking permission to talk to Healy and The Scotsman – a National World sister title to the News Letter – reported the Kirkcaldy outfit had agreed personal terms with the former Rangers striker to become their new manager, with negotiations set to take place over a compensation package with the Blues.

Linfield manager David Healy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker

Raith have been on the hunt for a new boss since taking the decision to sack Ian Murray on August 4, just one match into the new Scottish Championship season, with Healy seemingly chosen as the man to guide them into the top-flight of Scottish football after reported approaches for the likes of ex-Crusaders striker Diarmuid O’Carroll, who serves as assistant manager to Stephen Robinson at St Mirren, Scott Brown and Peter Leven.

Saturday’s triumph could yet be Healy’s final game in charge of Linfield and Oliver isn’t shocked that his success has caught the eye of clubs across the water.

"Yeah 100% (it would take something special for Healy to leave Linfield),” said Oliver. “He loves Linfield so it would be something special.

"It wasn’t difficult (to prepare for Loughgall game amid speculation) because we keep everything on a level field all the time. We don’t speak about it much and get on with things which is our job.