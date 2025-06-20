Ruaidhri Higgins delighted as Coleraine's Player of the Year agrees contract extension amid interest from England and Scotland

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins admits midfield maestro Dylan Boyle is “the type of player and person that we want around the football club” after agreeing a new multi-year contract extension.

Boyle joined the Bannsiders from Ballymena United ahead of last season and was named Coleraine’s Player of the Year in his debut campaign, racking up 43 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old started his career with Fleetwood Town and played 10 times in League One during the 2021/22 season while he also gained senior experience during loan spells at Bamber Bridge, Spennymoor Town and Curzon Ashton.

Boyle returned home to Northern Ireland with Ballymena in 2023 and impressed during his time with Jim Ervin’s side before moving into full-time football once again with neighbours Coleraine.

Dylan Boyle has agreed a contract extension at Coleraine. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
It’s understood Boyle’s form attracted interest from multiple clubs in both England and Scotland.

His commitment to remaining at The Showgrounds is another boost for Higgins, who has already brought in Joel Cooper, Stephen Fallon, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Adam Long and Lewis McGregor as Coleraine look to challenge for silverware next term.

"Dylan obviously had an outstanding season last year,” said Higgins. "In the brief time I've worked with him, Dylan is the type of player and person that we want around the football club.

"I'm delighted that he's shown his commitment to staying here and I'm looking forward to working with him moving forward."

