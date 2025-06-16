Ruaidhri Higgins feels former Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers defender 'will bring a real physical presence' to Coleraine

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins feels former Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers defender Adam Long “will bring a real physical presence” to his side after signing a multi-year contract.

The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Wigan before making 14 league appearances for the senior side and also enjoyed a loan spell at Notts County while on the books of the Latics.

Long, who was born on the Isle of Man, joined Doncaster in 2022 and played 15 times in League Two during the 2022/23 campaign, racking up 20 outings across all competitions.

The centre-back arrives in the Irish League having spent last term at National League outfit AFC Fylde.

Adam Long has joined Coleraine. (Photo by Dylan Kirkpatrick/Coleraine FC)

"He will bring a real physical presence, he's a big man and he gives you balance by being a left-footed centre-back,” said Higgins. "He's got a lot of really good attributes, he's only 24 and I'm really excited to work with him.

"He's young, he's hungry and he wants to come here and do well.

"We've known about him for a wee while, we've studied his game and I've spoken to a lot of good people in England who have worked with him.

"They have all spoken highly of him as a footballer who has the possibility of playing at a really, really high level.