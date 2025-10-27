Ruaidhri Higgins insists 'all the pressure' on 'huge favourites' Linfield to retain Irish League title

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins insists “all the pressure is on” Linfield to retain their title this season – but doesn’t feel a first meeting between the pair on Tuesday evening will have a decisive say on the Gibson Cup’s final destination.

The Bannsiders have raced to the Premiership’s summit ahead of hosting the Blues in a rearranged fixture – the originally scheduled August date was postponed due to Linfield’s European involvement.

According to bookmakers, Linfield remain favourites to defend their crown with Coleraine considered their closest challenges ahead of Larne and Glentoran, but Higgins’ men are favoured to collect three points at The Showgrounds.

Coleraine haven’t won an Irish League title since 1974 – Linfield have secured 28 in the same period – but a summer of impressive recruitment, including signing the Blues’ star player Joel Cooper, meant the Co Londonderry club were well-fancied to challenge for major honours this term.

However, former Derry City chief Higgins insists all the expectation should lie with Linfield rather than his side, who he says are only in the early stages of trying to establish themselves as an Irish League force.

"We're really excited for the game,” said Higgins. “We all know Linfield start every season as huge favourites to win the league, that still remains.

"We're at the start of a journey and all the pressure is on them to retain their league title. We're enjoying it, we will have a go on Tuesday night and see where it takes us.

"These are the things that get you up in the morning and get you excited. David (Healy) is a brilliant fella, done an unbelievable job there. There's two great sets of players, but all the pressure will be on them and we'll enjoy it and try to pick up three points as we always do."

After Linfield requested an initial meeting with Coleraine be rescheduled having played their Conference League play-off second leg against Shelbourne a few days earlier, Blues boss David Healy insisted “we’ve no fear of playing Coleraine, or anybody”.

The pair are now set to meet twice in a matter of weeks with Coleraine due to visit Windsor Park on November 8, but Higgins insists the results won’t define the season for either team.

"It was meant to be played a few weeks ago and we would have been ready for it,” he added. “It's strange we're going to play them twice in 11 days or whatever it is, but so be it.

