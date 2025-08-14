Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins insists talisman Joel Cooper “doesn’t have to justify his decision to anybody” after joining the Bannsiders from champions Linfield – but feels he thrives off stick from opposition supporters.

Cooper, who is the reigning Premiership Player of the Year after scoring 19 goals to help the Blues seal Gibson Cup glory last term, enjoyed a dream Coleraine debut on Sunday, netting the winner in their 1-0 triumph over Larne.

His transfer to The Showgrounds was first reported in December and took the Irish League by shock, but he has wasted no time in showing his class in new surroundings.

The 29-year-old has registered 10 or more league goals in each of his last four full Premiership seasons and sent another warning signal to rivals by getting off the mark after just 86 minutes of the current campaign.

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Cooper’s arrival has helped turn Coleraine into potential title contenders as they look to claim a first Gibson Cup crown since 1974 and Higgins hopes his weekend contribution is a sign of things to come.

While many were surprised Cooper opted to leave Linfield – a club where he won four league titles – the Coleraine chief insists nobody can question his call.

"He doesn't have to justify anything to anybody - you make decisions in life and it's his life, nobody else's,” he said. "He doesn't have to justify his decision to anybody.

"He's a big-game player and we just want him to enjoy his football here and continue what he's started.

"I just hope that every ground he goes to the opposition supporters give him stick because I think he gets a kick off that.

"In terms of his mentality and character, he's a bit of a throwback.

"He's old-school in how he thinks, he's tough, resilient...he missed a good chance before he scored but that didn't faze him in the slightest, he kept getting in there and got us the winner.

"He thrives on expectation, on getting stick and being the one to make the difference.

"We're delighted with him. He had a good pre-season, seems to have bought into what we're trying to do here and long may that continue."

Cooper will have a key role to play as Coleraine look to continue their winning momentum against Cliftonville on Saturday.

According to Irish League Stats Man, Cooper has never scored a Premiership goal at Solitude, failing to find the net on his previous 13 visits to the North Belfast venue.

Higgins has loved working with his new star man and is impressed by his ability to step up in big moments.

"He really came alive when the game got stretched, the last 20 or 25 minutes,” he added. "He had a great opportunity just before he scored and he looked really threatening towards the latter stage of the game.