Will Patching has agreed a loan move to Coleraine for the 2025/26 campaign. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Will Patching says the prospect of working with the current managerial set-up at the Coleraine Showgrounds once more was a major factor in his decision to pen a season-long loan with the Bannsiders.

The 26-year-old has agreed terms to spend the entirety of the 2025/26 campaign on the Ballycastle Road from parent club Carlisle United.

Patching, who can operate across several positions in the midfield, previously worked with current Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins at Dundalk and then Derry City, where he excelled at the latter by being named in the PFAI Team of the Season three years in a row.

However, he will ply his trade in the Irish Premiership for the very first time after a deal was agreed with Carlisle, who were relegated from League Two last season.

Patching said of the move: “I’m delighted and I know a bit about the club already.

“I’ve played against Coleraine in a few friendlies and I know a few of the lads like Jamie McGonigle, who I played with at Derry City.

“I’ve worked with Ruaidhri and Conor before at Derry City and I’m just buzzing to get over and meet everyone for pre-season.

“Once I knew Ruaidhri was interested in bringing me here, I was keen on having the conversation.”

He added: “I’m versatile within the midfield area.

“I can defend and attack…but I’ll play anywhere to be honest. I don’t have any preference.

“I’m happy to play wherever Ruaidhri decides to use me.

“It’s a relief to get everything done and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Patching helped Derry City win the FAI Cup in 2022 under Higgins’ leadership and the Coleraine chief spoke of his delight at working with the former Man City youth graduate once again.

“Will is an extremely talented player who I had the pleasure of working with at Dundalk for a period and then for three years as Derry City manager,” he said.

“He scored over 30 goals and provided over 30 assists during his time at Derry, so his output from midfield is outstanding.

“He is a fantastic footballer and I know the last 9 to 12 months hasn’t gone the way he would have liked personally.