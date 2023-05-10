​Two first-half goals would ultimately do the damage for Declan O’Hara’s side off Ryan Curran and Ronan Doherty.

The visitors were much improved after the break and set-up a grandstand finish as Matthew Shevlin headed in from a cross but the Reds held firm to set up a meeting with Glentoran in the weekend final.

In the seventh meeting between the two clubs this season, Cliftonville took the lead after just four minutes.

Celebration time for Cliftonville players and fans

A misplaced pass by Coleraine was punished by the hosts as Joe Gormley picked out strike partner Curran, who finished for his 100th goal in Irish League football.

After Gormley would test the gloves of Gareth Deane from 20 yards, the Reds would go even further in front on 20 minutes.

A long ball forward by Jonny Addis was headed clear by Stephen O’Donnell, with Doherty quickest off the mark to get to the loose ball and his strike went through the gloves of Deane.

On 26 minutes, Chris Gallagher was afforded too much space at the edge of the area but his effort was deflected into the grateful hands of Deane.

A corner-kick on the half-hour mark by Lee Lynch met the head of O’Donnell, with his attempt clawed away by Nathan Gartside.

Another set-piece would see Coleraine go close yet again as a delivery met the onrushing Stephen Lowry.

And his attempt cannoned off the body of Shevlin and hit the top of the crossbar.

The first chance of the second half would be a well-worked move following a quick-thinking corner-kick routine by Cliftonville.

Ronan Hale would play a neat one-two with Gallagher and the attacker’s cross would go agonisingly over the head of Luke Turner, who just couldn’t get a meaningful contact onto the ball.

However, Coleraine would grab themselves a lifeline with 20 minutes remaining.

A quick throw-in allowed Josh Carson to cross the ball and Shevlin headed into the back of the net for his 29th goal of the current campaign.

On 84 minutes, the visitors would go close again from a set-piece.

A deep free-kick by Jamie Glackin met Shevlin at the back post but the striker’s header was tame as Gartside comfortably gathered between the posts.

At the death, Oran Kearney’s men would have one final chance as Carson’s flick-on found Shevlin and, despite rounding Gartside, the striker couldn’t convert from a tight angle.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Ives, Addis, Gallagher, C.Curran, R.Curran (Moore, 72), Lowe, Doherty (Coates, 84), Gormley (Rocks, 78), Turner, Rn.Hale.

Subs (not used): Doherty, Parkhouse, McDonagh, Traynor.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D.Jarvis, Lowry (O’Mahony, 69), Carson, O’Donnell, Lynch (McCrudden, 46), Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott (Fyfe, 88).

Subs (not used): Gallagher, McKendry, Farren, Devine.

