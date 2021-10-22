Ryan Mayse at the double as Dungannon Swifts see off Carrick Rangers

Mayse struck in either half to secure a deserved win for boss Dean Shiels before he joined up with the Northern Ireland women’s squad for their World Cup qualifier against England.

The former Rangers star is part of the coaching set-up alongside his father Kenny and he will be in buoyant form heading to Wembley after his side picked up all three points.

All-Ireland winner Niall Morgan was drafted in by Shiels after Alex Moore picked up a knock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Mayse celebrates his second goal for Dungannon against Carrick Rangers

And the Tyrone keeper was called into action on three minutes, getting out quickly to deny Emmett McGuckin.

At the other end Rhyss Campbell and Ryan Mayse linked up well with the latter forcing Neil Shields into a diving save.

There was nothing the Carrick keeper could do to deny the front man on 14 minutes though as Darragh McBrien threaded a superb pass through for Mayse who hammered a finish into the net.

The Swifts almost doubled their advantage on the half hour as Mayse this time set up McBrien.

The midfielder did really well to get a shot away, which beat Shields, but Tilney was there to hook it off the line.

Dungannon continued to press after the break with the impressive Oisin Smyth forcing Shields into a save eight minutes after the restart.

He tried his luck from another set-piece two minutes later after Shields handled outside his box, but the Swifts skipper fired over the bar this time.

Remarkably Smyth was handed a third opportunity from a set-piece midway through the second half, but Shields did well to parry his effort away.

Dungannon did have the ball in the net with 12 minutes remaining but Cahal McGinty’s sweeping finish was ruled out offside.

The visitors were finding it difficult to create any clear cut efforts, Tilney’s left-foot effort with six minutes to go was gathered by Morgan.

It was the hosts though who looked more likely to score.

McBrien’s blushes were saved with two minutes to go after Smyth had robbed the ball off Shields, but his teammate could only find the woodwork from close range before the flag was raised for offside.