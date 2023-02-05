22-year-old Waide scored a brace at the Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon as Jeffrey’s men eased to a 4-1 sixth round victory over Lough41 Championship opponents Newington.

Called back in to start after beginning the last two league games on the bench, Waide netted a crucial third to ease any Ballymena tension after the visitors had pulled it back to 2-1 five minutes into the second half.

He rounded the scoring off in injury time and after also playing a key role in earning a penalty that Ross Redman dispatched, Jeffrey was understandably delighted with Waide’s impact.

Ballymena United celebrate Dougie Wilson's opening goal

"We challenged Ryan today that if we were going to start him could he do better at holding the ball up, make more telling runs, could he get in behind defenders - and he did all of those things,” he told Ballymena’s YouTube channel. “It was a great play that saw us get a penalty and Ross stepped up and buried it.”

Jeffrey was impressed with how his side reacted after Patrick Downey scored for Newington, especially considering he didn’t feel it was a legitimate goal.

"I'm delighted with the result and the goals that we scored,” he added.

"We knew how difficult the game was going to be. We played against Newington earlier in the year and that proved very tough.

"Even though they haven't enjoyed the greatest run of results of late, they are a tough nut to crack.

"For 30 minutes while we pressed, probed and tried to break through, they were so disciplined and organised so a great deal of credit must go to Newington.

"We then got a fantastic goal from a set-piece. It was a great ball back in from Ross Redman, an acrobatic bicycle kick by Robert McVarnock and a towering header from Douglas Wilson. That put us on our way.

"Even though I don't think it was a goal looking at the footage I've seen, Newington got back into the game but we held our nerve and didn't panic,

"The third goal is ridiculously good. The way we passed and the movement and a super finish by Ryan, who finished the fourth off very well too.

"The scoreline was maybe a little bit harsh on Newington because they contributed to a very difficult cup tie. For us it was a tricky hurdle. We've got over it and the players deserve all the credit."

Ballymena’s reward for progressing is a trip to Ballyclare Comrades – one of only two Championship sides left in the draw – but Jeffrey isn’t taking anything for granted.

"You're always looking for a home tie and unfortunately we didn't get that,” he said.

"Ballyclare went to Institute and what a phenomenal result down there. They will see it on the other side - we're probably the side they are happiest to get and see an opportunity.