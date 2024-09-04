Irish League eferee Keith Kennedy has passed away

The NI Football League has paid tribute to Irish League referee Keith Kennedy, who has passed away suddenly aged 33.

Mr Kennedy, an experienced and respected match official since 2007, rose to the top of the game as a FIFA Referee and officiated many of the biggest games in the Irish League and cup finals.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said the sad news had left the Irish League ‘shocked’.

“The news of Keith’s passing has shocked the league family today,” he said.

“Keith was not only a referee, but a friend to many within our clubs, he was one of the good guys. He was always approachable and the first to make the call and hold his hands up if he got something wrong.

“He was a character, a straight talker and an individual with high morals, who lived his values and convictions, possibly often to his own detriment within the game.

“To his dear family, refereeing colleagues and friends within football, we offer our deepest condolences and our prayers at this very difficult time.”