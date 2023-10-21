Sammy McIlroy has offered a warm tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton as “a fantastic footballer and a lovely, lovely man”.

The passing at 86 years old of the Manchester United legend and central part of England’s World Cup triumph in 1966 was announced on Saturday in a Charlton family statement.

Former Northern Ireland international McIlroy spent over a decade at United and made his debut alongside Charlton in 1971.

McIlroy told BBC Radio Ulster how “it (Charlton's passing) is still sinking in for me...Bobby was a fantastic footballer and a lovely, lovely man”.

Sir Bobby Charlton attends the unveiling of a stand renamed in his honour ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 3, 2016. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"I made my debut alongside him and was very proud and privileged to do so,” said McIlroy. “He was what Manchester United were all about, a fantastic ambassador for the club.

"He had everything...both feet. He could hit it from 20 yards into the top corner and he did that many times for England and Man United.

"If any kids haven't seen Bobby Charlton play then go and have a look at him in his pomp.

"What a player and what a man.

Northern Ireland's Sammy McIlroy on show for Manchester United at Old Trafford in 1972. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

"He will never be forgotten by supporters of England and Manchester United...one of the greatest of all time, no doubt about that."

The Charlton family statement confirmed “he passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning”.

Charlton was diagnosed with dementia and the announcement of his condition made public in November 2020.

Charlton’s career covered 106 caps for England and 49 international goals alongside multiple English league titles, the FA Cup and European Cup in club colours at United.

McIlroy recalled his first encounter with Charlton as a teenager.

"When I first went to United as a 15-year-old in 1969, Bobby was one of the first players - along with Sir Matt Busby - to come and say hello to me, which for me was absolutely unbelievable," said McIlroy. "A player like Bobby Charlton who had achieved so much in the game by that time, it was a just a privilege for me to meet him and then play alongside him.”

McIlroy added: “He didn't like to be in the limelight but his football put him in the limelight.

"Bobby in training and Bobby in games wanted everyone to give 100 per cent.

"He wanted everything as near to perfect as it could be.

"That's the type of man he was. Bobby was very reserved and well-liked by all of his team-mates and supporters.