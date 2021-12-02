Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup: Holders Linfield begin defence against Oxford Sunnyside

The first round ties will be played on January 8, when Glenavon’s clash against Crusaders is the only all-Premiership encounter.

Larne, who lost 2-1 in last year’s final against David Healy’s Blues, travel to Bangor with Cliftonville at home against Northern Amateur Football League side Islandmagee.

Linfield will be aiming to claim the trophy for the 45th time as they being their quest at the National Stadium against Lurgan-based Oxford Sunnyside, who are currently fourth in their league.

Linfield are the current holders of the Irish Cup.

Armagh-based Windmill Stars,the other Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side in the competition, host Coleraine.

Another eye-catching tie pits Warrenpoint Town, who are bottom of the Danske Bank Irish Premiership, against Championship table-toppers Newry City.

Irish Cup first round draw (Saturday January 8):