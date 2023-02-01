After serving as a part-time assistant coach, Schofield became the U21s boss in July 2021, joining from Championship club Peterborough United.

The 57-year-old was in charge for the recent 2023 European Championship qualifying campaign where Northern Ireland finished third behind Spain and Slovakia.

“I want to thank everyone connected to the Irish Football Association for the opportunity to work with some brilliant young footballers who not only have exciting careers in front of them as players but as young men, too,” he said in a statement published by the Irish FA.

John Schofield during his time with Doncaster Rovers.

“They have all shown me unstinting support throughout my time at the Irish FA and for that I thank them.

"This goes for members of staff too who have helped foster a positive and supportive learning environment and culture.

‘I am, of course, disappointed to be leaving, however I am comforted by the fact that I have contributed to the development of those players and helped them gain invaluable experience in their own journeys.

"I wish everyone associated to the team, both players and staff, the best of luck.”

Schofield was in charge for 10 matches in total, winning two, drawing one and losing seven.

After a playing career that included spells with the likes of Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City, Schofield moved into coaching with Lincoln.

He has also held positions at Walsall, Gillingham, Cheltenham Town and Doncaster.