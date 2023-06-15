The ex-Crusaders, Glenavon and Cliftonville defensive rock announced his arrival at the Showgrounds on Tuesday evening as he became Jim Ervin’s first signing as Sky Blues boss.

Coates brings both experience and quality to Ballymena having won three Premiership titles and two Irish Cup crowns during his time with Crusaders – a club he made 557 appearances for over 18 years.

The 37-year-old former Northern Ireland international became available after departing Cliftonville last week and Whiteside says it’s a ‘massive signing’ for Ballymena.

Scot Whiteside in action for Ballymena United against Larne in last season's Irish Cup. Credit: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

"He's a legend of the Irish League and Colin Coates is up there as one of the best centre-backs that has ever played in the league,” he said. “It's a massive signing at this moment in time for Ballymena.

"Coatesy's experience around the place is going to be vital and I personally can't wait to get playing with him just to learn as much as I can from him.

"I'm really looking forward to getting to know Coatesy. He has played for Northern Ireland, he has won league titles, won various cups. For someone like that to be around the club at the moment is just massive and we're all looking forward to playing with him."

Whiteside has committed his own future to Ballymena after signing a new two-year contract extension which will see the former Rangers youth product add to the 98 appearances he has made since joining from Derry City in 2018.

It has already been a summer of change at the club with Ross Redman (Portadown), Jordan Williamson (Crusaders) and Craig Farquhar (Larne) all moving on while manager David Jeffrey left his post shortly after their 4-0 Irish Cup final defeat to Crusaders last season.

However, after speaking to new boss Ervin and hearing his plans going forward, there was only one place 25-year-old Whiteside wanted to be.

"It's brilliant to get the extension signed,” he added. “You don't want those types of things lingering on so it was brilliant to get it tied up and stay for another two years at Ballymena.

"I met Jim and Stefan (Seaton) and heard the plans for the club and the plans they have for both the short-term and long-term sounded really exciting to me.

"In the end it was a pretty easy decision to make and one I'm happy that I have made.

"There have been a lot of changes at the club with management and players departing too. It's something that is going to take a bit of time to settle but with Jim and Stefan working tirelessly behind the scenes it's something that is exciting for the club as well.

"It's a new chapter for everyone and with the plans in place it's going to take a bit of time. It's exciting times for the club.

