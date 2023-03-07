Assistant manager Irvine has been looking after matchday affairs since boss King was handed a five-game suspension following his sending off against Glenavon on January 28.

He has lived every kick from various directors’ boxes and will have been left delighted with victories over Newry City, Ballymena United and Portadown.

King will be back where he belongs when Glentoran, fresh off an Irish Cup exit at the hands of Crusaders, visit the Loughview Leisure Arena this evening.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King will be back in the dugout for tonight's clash with Glentoran

"I've 10 points from six games (Irvine was also in charge for their Boxing Day draw against Larne) so I've enjoyed it, but Stuarty can have it back!” he laughed. "The players have given me everything and ultimately it's not about me - it's about the players and our group and that has always been the case whether it's Stuart speaking, myself or anyone else.

"Myself and Stuart see the game the same way so when there are things to be analysed I'm going 'I said that' or 'I seen that' and we see things the same way.

"We say what we see and we're that type of person that won't hide behind things. It has been super and I've really enjoyed it but not much has changed."

Carrick head into the Danske Bank Premiership clash sitting in seventh – two points ahead of Glenavon and Ballymena United with a game in hand over both rivals.

Saturday’s 3-1 triumph at Shamrock Park was their 10th of the campaign, meaning they’ve amassed as many points this time around as in the whole of last season, with nine matches still to play.

Irvine believes their results this season are testament to the progress made as a club.

"It's massive and where we're aspiring to be and we want to keep progressing the club,” he added. “It shows the ground and progress we've made, but we aren't the type of people who want to stop at that - we want to keep pushing on.

"We understand how quickly football can change so we will stay humble and grounded and keep digging in and compete with the big teams."

With wins over Linfield and Crusaders already under their belt this season alongside draws against Larne and Cliftonville, Irvine believes the next step in Carrick’s progression is to consistently perform against the top six.

"Gone are the days of the free hit - I hate that term,” he said. “I say about us aspiring to push the club forward and for us to achieve that we have to go and get points off the top-six teams.

