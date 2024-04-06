Nedas Maciulaitis opens the scoring for Carrick Rangers against Linfield on Tuesday. PIC: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

The County Antrim outfit currently sit eighth after 33 matches, finishing the pre-split block with a narrow 3-2 defeat to title-chasing Linfield on Tuesday, but are just one point adrift of Loughgall, who occupy the final spot which grants a bottom-half team the opportunity to qualify for Europe.

That would mark the club’s best-ever top-flight finish and another campaign of progress under manager Stuart King, who has recorded Premiership finishes of 10th and eighth in his first two seasons at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Carrick are just one point behind last season’s tally of 40 and only two goals off the 45 they netted throughout the entirety of 2022/23.

King’s men have won all three Premiership meetings against Dungannon this season – and seven of their last eight – and Irvine is targeting another triumph while the hosts are looking to reignite their own slim European ambitions.

"They are going to be five cup finals with teams fighting for their lives and fighting to get into that European play-off place,” he told the club’s media channel. “We'll approach each game like it is a cup final and give everything we've got.

"We know going to Dungannon is a tough game with how they move the ball down there so we'll have to assess everything, make sure everyone is fight for Saturday and go there to get a result."

Carrick have performed admirably against the top teams this season, going unbeaten in three matches against Glentoran and picked up a memorable point in a 3-3 draw with Linfield at Windsor Park.

They produced another positive showing in their midweek defeat to the Blues and Irvine felt his side were unfortunate to come away empty-handed.

"I was really disappointed not to come out with something,” he reflected. “I thought our performance levels, commitment and everything you ask for as coaching staff and what you build your team around was through the roof, but we conceded three really poor goals.