​Danny Gibson’s 11th league goal of the season on the stroke of half-time combined with David Cushley’s penalty put Stuart King’s side ahead before Gael Bigirimana’s 71st minute strike and Kurtis Forsythe being shown a straight red card made it a nervy finish.

Manager King was also sent off after receiving two yellows, but his side held on to collect what is just their fourth home league win of the campaign.

Only the Premiership’s three bottom sides have picked up fewer points on home turf than Carrick (13) and they’ll be looking to further address that in their pursuit of a top-half finish.

Danny Gibson scored his 11th Premiership goal of the season for Carrick Rangers in their victory over Dungannon Swifts. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

"We definitely haven’t done enough of it (win at home) and it’s been hard to work out why,” Irvine told the club’s media channel. “We’re properly over the moon to get that result.

"That’s nine points off Dungannon Swifts and, for me, to get nine points off a team like Dungannon is phenomenal...I don’t think the league table reflects what they’re about.

"They are a really good side, hard to play against, so well drilled and we knew it was going to be a difficult game, but thankfully the boys stuck to the game plan and we managed to get over the line.”

Irvine also hailed important contributions at both ends of the pitch with goalkeeper Ross Glendinning making a vital save moments before Gibson ran through to put Carrick in front after Steven Scott unluckily slipped while trying to cut out James Teelan’s pass.

"Ross bailed us out…he has made a wonder save right before we scored,” he added. “He touches it around the post and then we break and score from the corner.

"He made three or four massive saves so special mention to him...he definitely deserves credit today and the four in front of him were phenomenal too, putting their bodies on the line when they needed to.

"We were trying to get them to play balls over the top and it didn’t happen often enough in the first-half.