Scottish boss praises 'hunger and desire' of former Cliftonville striker after netting rapid hat-trick

Ross County manager Don Cowie has praised the “hunger and desire” of Northern Ireland international Ronan Hale after he scored a 29-minute hat-trick in their opening pre-season fixture – just one day on from returning to training.

Hale was given an extra week off after being involved in Northern Ireland’s friendly double-header against Denmark and Iceland last month with the former Cliftonville striker making his debut in the latter fixture at Windsor Park.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a superb maiden campaign in Scotland last term, scoring 18 goals across all competitions and rounded his season off by netting in six of his last eight matches, but County still suffered Premiership relegation after losing in a play-off to Livingston.

Hale has attracted significant attention from clubs in England with the likes of Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic, Luton Town and Reading all reportedly interested in acquiring his services this summer.

Former Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale made his Northern Ireland debut in their 1-0 friendly win over Iceland. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

County took on Lowland League outfit Strathspey Thistle on Tuesday evening and Hale wasted no time in showing his goalscoring prowess once again, coming off the bench to fire in a hat-trick as Cowie’s men won 5-0.

"Not just that (playing after one day back in training) but how enthusiastic he was in terms of after having the extra week off, which he deserved after achieving a great milestone in getting his first cap for Northern Ireland,” Cowie told The County Corner. “It was important he had his break and I was a bit reluctant for him to be involved because he only joined up with the team yesterday, but he wanted to be part of it.

"You can see the real hunger and desire to score goals. Three quality finishes and I'm delighted for him getting his cap in the summer and coming back with that real spring in his step."

While many clubs have shown an interest in Hale, Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor has warned potential suitors that they “will have to push the boat out” and won’t be getting a bargain despite their relegation.

"Nobody will get pinched,” he said. “If someone comes in and offers us £1million for Ronan Hale, we'll have to consider it, but they will have to push the boat out."

CEO Steven Ferguson was impressed by how Hale, who was previously on the books of Birmingham City, handled his first season in Scottish football and reaffirmed he remains an important member of their squad.

“We invested in Ronan as a replacement for Simon Murray, and if you were to tell me that he would end up with 17 goals in his first season in the Premiership, I would have bitten both of your hands off,” said Ferguson. “Getting 17 goals in a team that was struggling to score was huge.

"He’s just had a cap for Northern Ireland, so that raises his profile, but he’s on a long-term contract to be a Ross County player.

“We encourage players wanting to improve, but he is under contract and he will be reporting for pre-season training as part of the group that is going to try and win the Championship.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there is interest in more of our players, but the way that we do our business is that these players are under contract with us, and we look after our players.