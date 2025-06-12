Scottish Championship side reportedly set to win race for former Larne defender who 'loved every minute' at Inver Park

Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United are reportedly set to win the race to sign former Larne defender Shaun Want, who has described joining the Inver Park side as the “best decision I’ve made in my career”.

Want spent three years with the Inver Reds after joining from Hamilton Academical in 2022 and went on to play a key role as Larne collected consecutive Premiership titles alongside creating Irish League history by reaching the Conference League.

The 28-year-old was named the club’s Player of the Year for his performances last season and had been offered a new contract to remain with the County Antrim team, but ultimately decided to return to Scotland due to family reasons.

Want became a father last year following the birth of daughter Amelia and had been travelling back and forth between Larne and Scotland to see his family – something which became increasingly difficult due to their hectic fixture schedule.

Shaun Want in action for Larne during their famous Conference League win over Gent. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

The Daily Record are reporting that Want is now due to sign for second-tier side Ayr, who are managed by former Scotland international Scott Brown, after receiving interest from a host of Championship clubs.

In total, Want made 104 appearances for Larne, including 77 in the league across three seasons, and admits he loved every minute of his time at Inver Park.

“I’m out of contract, and they’ve offered me one, but I’m not long having a baby, I have a seven-month old daughter, so I’m looking at my options,” Want told the Daily Record. “There’s more to life than football, now, when you have a wee one.

"I’ve been living away and for seven months I’ve been back and forth.

“I’ve got to the stage now that I just want to be closer to home and be with my daughter every day.

“It has been brilliant at Larne – if it was a different situation I’d still be here, because I’ve loved every minute of it.

“It’s the best decision I’ve made for me, personally, in my career. Playing in Europe and winning leagues is something I never thought I’d be able to achieve.

“It was a good season. We finished second in the league and qualified for Europe, and it was a good season for me, personally, with all the awards.

“I went to Larne, basically as an unknown, and I’ve loved every minute. Going there was a whole different experience, but my circumstances have changed, and I need to get back home for the family.”

Want established himself as one of the Irish League’s best defenders and is confident he’ll be returning to Scotland a better player than when he left for Northern Ireland three years ago.

“If I’m coming back to Scotland, I’m coming back a better player and a much better person, too,” he added. “I’m realistic enough to know that Premiership would be hard to get, so I’m probably looking for an opportunity in the Championship.

“I want an opportunity to come back to Scotland and prove my ability here, because I’ve been over in Northern Ireland for three or four years.