Scottish media reports suggest Larne's Tiernan Lynch closer than ever to St Johnstone boss switch

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 28th Sep 2024, 18:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Various Scottish media outlets have reported St Johnstone closing in on a deal to secure Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

Lynch was in charge on Friday night as his back-to-back Irish League champions bounced back from 1-0 down to defeat Cliftonville by 3-1 at Solitude.

Lynch did not take part in any post-match media duties, with Larne first-team coach Gary Haveron instead put before the press.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speculation has been building in recent days that Lynch stands as the main target for St Johnstone following the Scottish Premiership club parting ways recently with Craig Levein.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. (Photo by Pacemaker)Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. (Photo by Pacemaker)
Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. (Photo by Pacemaker)

Lynch and Aberdeen’s Peter Leven have been named as the two leading candidates for St Johnstone.

Andy Kirk, a former Northern Ireland, has been in charge on an interim basis.

Reports, however, indicate an announcement could be made by St Johnstone over the weekend – with sources suggesting talks between the Scottish side and Larne have reached a compensation package stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been reported that, following positive discussions with the manager, Lynch would move to Scotland with his brother, Seamus, plus Haveron as part of a coaching team.

St Johnstone met Celtic on Saturday evening in the Scottish Premiership and visit Rangers next Sunday.

Larne stand days away from making history with a debut appearance in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday away to Molde.

Tuesday’s domestic schedule features Larne facing H&W Welders in the BetMcLean League Cup.

Related topics:Tiernan LynchLarneSt JohnstoneScottish PremiershipCliftonville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.