Scottish media reports suggest Larne's Tiernan Lynch closer than ever to St Johnstone boss switch
Lynch was in charge on Friday night as his back-to-back Irish League champions bounced back from 1-0 down to defeat Cliftonville by 3-1 at Solitude.
Lynch did not take part in any post-match media duties, with Larne first-team coach Gary Haveron instead put before the press.
Speculation has been building in recent days that Lynch stands as the main target for St Johnstone following the Scottish Premiership club parting ways recently with Craig Levein.
Lynch and Aberdeen’s Peter Leven have been named as the two leading candidates for St Johnstone.
Andy Kirk, a former Northern Ireland, has been in charge on an interim basis.
Reports, however, indicate an announcement could be made by St Johnstone over the weekend – with sources suggesting talks between the Scottish side and Larne have reached a compensation package stage.
It has been reported that, following positive discussions with the manager, Lynch would move to Scotland with his brother, Seamus, plus Haveron as part of a coaching team.
St Johnstone met Celtic on Saturday evening in the Scottish Premiership and visit Rangers next Sunday.
Larne stand days away from making history with a debut appearance in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday away to Molde.
Tuesday’s domestic schedule features Larne facing H&W Welders in the BetMcLean League Cup.
