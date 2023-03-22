“Suddenly my drives started going about 50 yards further - I was buzzing,” he laughs.

Born in Germany, forged in the Manchester United academy and qualifying to play for Northern Ireland through grandparents that were born in Londonderry, Goss has been on Michael O’Neill’s radar for quite some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old first had conversations with the national team boss about his potential inclusion while in the youth ranks at Old Trafford and again in 2018 during a loan spell at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Sean Goss during Northern Ireland training this week

For a variety of reasons it didn’t work out but the opportunity has finally come along for the talented midfielder and he’s determined to make sure that this isn’t just a fleeting memory about the one time he got called into the set-up – he wants to become an established member of the squad going forward.

"I've been saying for a few years now that it's something I really wanted to do so to get the call-up is a big opportunity but it's one of those as well where you want it to be a regular thing,” he told the News Letter. “I want to come in and show what I can do and do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I was at Rangers and a bit before when I was at Man United as well we were speaking about it but I was having a tough time with injury and could never really keep my fitness.

"I've had a good run over the last couple of years and it's something I've been working towards.

"I spoke to him (O’Neill) before. There was nothing to say I was going to be in the squad but more just to keep working hard and see what you can do.

"I've been on standby in the summer and March last year as well so I've always tried keeping my eye open around these international windows to keep refreshing the messages but nothing was coming, so I'm buzzing to get it this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having shared a changing room with the likes of Robin van Persie and played in an Old Firm – one of the biggest derbies in world football which pits Rangers against Celtic – there is no chance that Goss will be overawed by the occasion if handed a first cap when Northern Ireland take on San Marino and Finland in Euro 2024 qualifiers this week.

Growing up a Manchester United fan it was a dream come true to sign for the club aged 16 and he was called into one Premier League squad when Louis van Gaal was in charge for a 2015 trip to Watford.

His main involvement came with the U21s, where he watched on as Dutch striker van Persie netted twice against Fulham and then there was the afternoon Goss played behind Radamel Falcao while three-time Champions League winner and Barcelona legend Victor Valdes kept watch between the sticks versus Spurs.

"It was crazy for me,” he added. “It took a while to settle in and for it to feel real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be involved with those players was incredible and you learn so much from them. It's one thing you look back on as being an unbelievable experience and something you'll never forget.

"I had only been to a couple of games when I was younger but I was a fan so watched them every week on TV so seeing them day in, day out didn't feel real."

His time at the club came to an end in January 2017 when Goss departed for Queens Park Rangers for a fee in the region of £500,000 in search of first-team opportunities.

"It's tough, especially being a fan of the club, but I felt the time was right when (Jose) Mourinho was there to leave,” he said. “I felt it was a good opportunity for me to go to QPR and get some games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With injury and stuff it just never really worked out and it was a frustrating three or four years for me with injury and illness."

And I have to ask – what was ‘The Special One’ like?

"He was good,” added Goss. “He's a really good coach and I felt his training sessions were really good as well. He's won everything and has the resume to back it up."

Goss has previous experience of playing in Northern Ireland having represented United at the 2012 Milk Cup, where they were knocked out by County Tyrone with current Coleraine star Jamie Glackin scoring in a 2-0 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It gave the former Exeter City youth product a taste of the country that he knew so much about through family connections – he’s just hoping this trip goes better than the previous one did over a decade ago.

"It was really good,” he reflected. “We didn't have the best tournament that year and got knocked out in the early rounds.

"It was brilliant to be in the country and see everything about it. It's such a well-known tournament around the world so it was brilliant.

"When I was at United I lived with Jordan Thompson too so I know plenty about it through him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After patiently waiting for this moment, Goss feels he’s at the perfect stage of his career now to show his best on the international stage.

"I would've liked to be in a bit younger but that's just the way football works sometimes,” he said. “I definitely feel like I'm a lot more experienced now and feel ready for it.