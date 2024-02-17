Larne’s Sean Graham in action against Newry City. PIC: INPHO/Matt Mackey

​Tiernan Lynch’s side are currently enjoying a 19 game unbeaten league run and have still only lost once in the Premiership this season – a narrow 1-0 defeat to Loughgall in September – as they aim to defend the Gibson Cup crown.

The only thing that has stopped Larne opening up an advantage at the top has been the amount of games they’ve drawn to date – a number which stands at seven, the joint-most in the top-flight alongside Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts.

One of those stalemates came in their last visit to the Ballymena Showgrounds and Graham says the fans have a crucial role in driving the players on.

"It's absolutely massive,” he told the club’s media channel on the impact of fan support. “We need them not only this weekend but every game because it really does push us on, especially when the games aren't going well.

“We do need that 12th man as the manager likes to say and we need them in their numbers.

"I'm expecting a very tough game.

"Last time we went down there they were very resolute and had good shape about them defensively.

"They've a few good young players and a good mix of experienced players as well.

"By all accounts they've had some good performances recently and the results haven't matched that, so we're expecting a tough game.

"We just have to take it game by game, keep our head down and keep doing what we're doing.

"We're working tirelessly on the training pitch and doing well."

Graham joined Larne from the Sky Blues last summer and has made 13 Premiership appearances, including starting in the last two victories and as Lynch’s men lifted the County Antrim Shield by beating Glentoran.

While it took some time to settle into a full-time environment, the 23-year-old is enjoying his football at Inver Park.