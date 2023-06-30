Sean Moore's move from Cliftonville to Premier League side West Ham United confirmed

Moore enjoyed a breakout Premiership campaign with the Reds last season and was named Young Player of the Year at the NIFWA Football Awards after scoring five goals in 34 league appearances.

The 17-year-old will initially spend the 2023/24 campaign with the Hammers’ talented U21 side, joining the likes of new Northern Ireland cap Callum Marshall and former Coleraine man Patrick Kelly in their youth ranks.

“I started playing football when I was six, so it’s pretty amazing to sign a professional contract at West Ham United,” he told the club’s website. “I am absolutely delighted to join West Ham.

Sean Moore with Mark Noble. PIC: West Ham United

"It’s a massive club, so it was an easy decision for me.

“Last year, West Ham won the FA Youth Cup, and the first team also won the UEFA Europa Conference League, which was a brilliant achievement.

“It’s a family-orientated club too. I have heard nothing but good things about West Ham. I know Callum Marshall, Patrick Kelly, and Josh Briggs well, and they told me how good it is here and how much they have enjoyed it.

“It’s clear there’s a pathway to the first team from the Academy as well, which is important for young players such as myself.

"I would love to play for the first team one day. I’m hoping to make a good impression when I start with the U21s and hopefully do very well in east London."

Having represented Northern Ireland at U18 level, Moore made his U19 debut for the Republic of Ireland in March this year, coming off the bench in a UEFA European U19 Championship qualifier against Greece.

Cliftonville wished Moore well as he embarks on his career across the water and say they’ll be keeping a keen eye on his progress.

"Cliftonville Football Club wishes Sean Moore the very best of luck for the future following confirmation of his move to West Ham United,” they said in a statement.

"His progress since graduating from the Reds’ Academy has understandably caught the eye of a number of clubs and, having agreed terms with West Ham, everyone at Solitude naturally wishes Sean well not only with the Hammers but for the entirety of a future career we will all be keeping a keen eye on.”

Moore has been linked with a move to the reigning Europa Conference League champions for quite some time with the likes of Newcastle United and Everton also reportedly interested in a rumoured £500,000 deal.

West Ham have now won the race for his signature and academy manager Kenny Brown revealed they have been tracking Moore’s progress for a number of years.

“I would personally like to welcome Sean to West Ham United and wish him all the very best with us,” he said. “We are delighted to bring another talented young player to the Academy of Football, as we keep building for the future.

“Sean is a dynamic, pacey winger who we have been monitoring over the past couple of years and one we believe has a really bright future in east London.

"Sean has been a prominent player for Cliftonville in Northern Ireland, and having just finished a successful season with them, we are excited to have him join our U21 squad here at Rush Green.