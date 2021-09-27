Sean Ward welcomes first clean sheet thanks to Glenavon ‘good character’

Ward helped the Lurgan Blues home at 0-0 from a fixture that finished honours even at Mourneview Park as Glenavon and Linfield suffered a red card apiece on the way to picking up a point apiece.

And the aftermoon featured mixed emotions for the full-back in the context of Glenavon’s season.

“We can be happy with the draw but disappointed with how the season has gone in that we’ve dropped points in games we should have won,” said Ward. “So when you get performances like today you ask questions and reflect, you take the positives then move on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Ward (left) helping Glenavon secure a clean sheet and point from Saturday’s draw with Linfield. Pic by Pacemaker.

“These are massive games and it’s why you play, you want to test yourself against top teams and top players.

“Today has to be the template now moving forward.

“You open up the floor in the dressing room after a bad performance and we’re grown men who can have those conversations.

“Then it’s done and you move on, we’ve a good result now today and you back yourself and grow in confidence.

“We’ve really good players, players who have been around the league for a long time and been successful.

“And no-one’s come to Glenavon to see out a career, players have come here to be successful.

“So we know the quality is there and we’re never surprised with a good performance but probably more disappointed when we lose, so harder on ourselves as we know how good we can be.

“Overall, we are probably happy with the draw considering how we conceded late on at Portadown and conceded late on against Ballymena.

“In a perfect world you get that level of performance every week...you are striving for a level of consistency as, that way, you continue to climb league tables and get success.”

Ward and his Glenavon team-mates had to shift focus after the interval in the aftermath of red for Andrew Doyle and Linfield’s Christy Manzinga.

“We were happy to go into the break at 0-0, regroup and come again,” said Ward. “Then early in the second half we had the red cards which interrupted the flow.

“They had so many corners, I think more than 10 in the second half alone, so what’s encouraging is how we were able to hold out.

“Plus, we broke ourselves a few times as well so it’s not as if it was backs to the wall...it was good character.

“Everything from Linfield was wide and then when it came into the box we were dealing with it.

“So we are very happy that, number one, we didn’t concede late on as we’ve had that a couple of times this season.

“It’s also nice to have that first clean sheet of the season...it’s something now to build on.”

GLENAVON: Brown, Haughey, A.Doyle, Waterworth (Beggs, 80), O’Connor, Snoddy, McCloskey, FItzpatrick, Wallace, Garrett, Ward.

Subs (not used): Stafford, Hall, Harmon, Doran, Hunter, J.Doyle.

LINFIELD: Johns, Newberry, Shields (Fallon, 70), Callacher, Hume, Manzinga, Stewart (Chadwick, 70), M.Clarke, Donnelly (Green, 58), Salam (Millar, 58), Palmer (Mulgrew, 58).

Subs (not used): Walsh, Roscoe-Byrne.

Referee: Andrew Davey.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.