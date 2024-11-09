​Seanan Clucas is embracing the “old school mentality” on show under recently-appointed boss Stephen Baxter in Carrick Rangers’ bid for a new start.

The 32-year-old midfielder welcomes his role as an experienced figure within the Carrick changing room and cites those miles on the clock across the squad as key to points on the board.

Having picked up a league victory under the interim management team of veteran players Mark Surgenor and Curtis Allen following Stuart King’s departure, Carrick turned to highly-decorated Baxter as a permanent appointment.

Baxter opened his account with home success over Coleraine before back-to-back draws on the road at, respectively Glentoran and Glenavon.

Seanan Clucas (left) on show for Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

That four-game unbeaten league sequence finished last weekend at home to Linfield but now Carrick return to the road for a test at Portadown.

"I didn't really have an opinion,” said Clucas of former Crusaders boss Baxter. "He's come in and has an 'old school' mentality and wants everybody to work their socks off.

"Which is a big part of my game...running, getting around things and getting around people and being selfless in a way.

"In terms of training, there's no messing about, everyone's at it...Stephen sets the standards and no-one's coming in for an easy night.

"So it's been really good and getting positive results helps as that breeds confidence.

"Stephen knows what he's doing, he has a rich history in the league and winning things.

"He's a figure you look up to and have a lot of respect for.”

And Clucas calls age an asset to Carrick’s long-term goals.

"I think we've the oldest average age (of squads across the division) but that experience is invaluable...boys who have been in or around the league,” he said. "And it's vital for us to then drive the standards and really try to help the younger lads coming on.

"When I was growing up and playing I was just always trying to learn and soak up as much as I could from all the experienced players that way.

"We need to set good examples as well...not just in games but training as well and in or around the place.

"I think everyone is buying into it, everyone is buying into the way Stephen wants to play.

"We know we've real quality in the squad.

"We've had injuries but those give the younger boys the opportunity to get on the bench and come on and impress.

"They need that and we need that to say there's someone waiting in the wings.

"It drives performance, keeps us on our toes and drives everyone to keep doing well."

He added: "If we can get points on the road and winning and competing in our home games we'll be alright.

"We've had a reaction with Stephen coming in, plus Curtis (Allen) and 'Surgy' (Mark Surgenor).

"You've really good players in there with quality and we should be sitting a lot better than where we are.

"It's about trying to stay consistent, keep bouncing back and fighting.

"Points away from home are good...you're not going to win every game.