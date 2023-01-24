Milestone goals from Jordan Forsythe – on his 50th appearance for the Crues - and Philip Lowry – on his 250th appearance - made it a night to remember for Baxter and his players.

It was the third time the Crues had enjoyed victory over their Belfast rivals this season – fully deserving the ovation they got from their fans at the end.

Crusaders forged ahead after only six minutes as Ross Clarke’s corner-kick picked out the unmarked Forsythe, whose thumping header crashed off the underside of the crossbar before ballooning the net.

Philip Lowry (left) celebrates scoring for Crusaders over Linfield

Linfield’s influential Eetu Vertainen – scorer of 14 goals this season – surged forward before trying his luck with a vicious 20-yard drive that fizzed inches past the post.

The Blues, under the cosh for most of the half, were almost two down just on the half-hour when Adam Lecky produced a stunning volley that was arrowing into the top corner until goalkeeper Chris Johns somehow pawed clear.

David Healy’s men suffered a blow five minutes before the interval when influential skipper Jamie Mulgrew – making his 707th appearance for the club – had to limp off with what appeared to be a calf injury.

Linfield came storming from the blocks after the restart and substitute Chris McKee hit the base of the post with a low shot only to be flagged up for offside.

The action quickly switched to the other end, with Jude Winchester trying his luck with an audacious 30-yard drive.

The Crues were out of sight just before the hour mark.

Lecky’s pass set up Lowry some 25 yards from goal and his blistering drive blasted into the net, leaving Johns totally helpless.

Linfield should really have reduced the deficit on 70 minutes when Dan Finlayson made great strides on the right before picking out substitute Ethan Devine, whose scuffed shot was easily saved by Jonny Tuffey.

Going all out to salvage the game, Devine held his held in his hands on 74 minutes when he hoofed a Robbie McDaid cross over the top from only six yard out.

But the Crues shot-stopper Tuffey had to be alert seconds later when another substitute, McDaid, produced a stunning volley that was saved.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Lowry, Lecky, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Winchester (Robinson, 85), Larmour, Heatley, Clarke (Caddell, 67).

Subs (not used): Murphy, Weir, Owens, Thompson, Boyd.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Newberry, Shields, Cooper, M.Clarke (McDaid, 67), Finlayson, Mulgrew (Millar, 40), Vertainen (Devine, 67), A.Clarke (McKee, 46), Palmer.

Subs (not used): Hall, Pepper, Quinn.

REFEREE: Lee Tavinder.