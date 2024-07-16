Second-half goals help Northern Ireland secure second with win over Bosnia and Herzegovina
Second-half goals from two players who both signed for Hearts last week secured a victory which could give Northern Ireland a more favourable draw after they booked their place in the qualifying play-offs with a 2-0 win over Malta on Friday.
Andrews hit the crossbar with a curling effort late in the first half at Windsor Park, but then made the breakthrough early in the second half, slotting home after Casey Howe burst down the left and squared the ball.
Wade then wrapped up the win in the 67th minute. Brenna McPartlan’s pass was deflected into space and Wade took full advantage with a powerful finish.
Northern Ireland: Burns, McKenna, Dugdale, Rafferty, Holloway, McPartlan, Andrews, Halliday, Maxwell, Howe, Beattie.
Subs: Perry, Harvey-Clifford, Vance, McCarron, Callaghan, Magill, Burrows, Wade, Caldwell, McDaniel, Wilson, Hamilton.
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Hodzic, Krsc, Milinkovic, Hasanbegovic, Ekic, Aleksic, Spasojevic, Sliskovic, Kapetanovic, Jelcic, Nikolic.
Subs: Hasanbegovic, Todoric, Sabanagic, Veletanlic, Hrelja, Gacanica, Kranjnic, Cule, Dizfarevic, Smajic, Husic, Aida Hadzic.
