Premiership sides managed to transfer Irish League top-flight senior status into Co Antrim Shield progress as Glentoran, Larne and Carrick Rangers secured semi-final spots over lower-level opposition.

Championship clubs Ards, Bangor and Dundela each suffered quarter-final exits in the competition.

The remaining last-eight tie between Championship-based Knockbreda and Ballymacash Rangers of the Premier Intermediate League was abandoned following an injury to the former’s Josh Stewart.

A Co Antrim Football Association statement confirmed “further details on the tie will be released in due course”.

Larne’s Ilijah Paul adds to the scoresheet in Co Antrim Shield quarter-final success against Bangor at Inver Park. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

The Glens grabbed second-half goals thanks to Junior and Ruaidhri Donnelly to secure success by 2-0 over Ards.

Larne progressed with home joy against Bangor on a 3-0 tally effectively secured with a run of first-half goals.

Corey Smith broke the deadlock before Ilijah Paul converted at close range and Craig Farquhar added number three.

David Cushley’s penalty kick sent Carrick Rangers on the path to victory ahead of two goals in as many minutes – the first Dundela’s equaliser off Charlie Dornan before an Ian Fletcher own goal following good work by Ben Tilney.

Joe Crowe cemented the Carrick advantage at 3-1 with a long-range strike.

Institute and Limavady United will meet in the North-West Senior Cup final.

Institute marched past Maiden City with a 6-2 semi-final triumph.

Kirk McLaughlin finished with a goal double, the first from the penalty spot.

Dylan King kicked off the scoring and Alex Machado put Institute ahead by 2-0 before Sean Carlin’s finish.

McLaughlin’s goals either side of the interval and a Bobby Deane finish left it at 6-0.

Dylan Mooney and Conor Moore were the late Maiden City scorers.

Limavady United’s 5-2 defeat of Ballinamallard United featured five separate scorers for the hosts – Alex Pomeroy, John Butcher, Matthew Walker, Joe McCready and Josh Tennant.

John Edgar and Nick Palmer grabbed the Ballinamallard goals.

In the Mid-Ulster Cup quarter-finals, Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town had to hit extra-time to settle the tie.

Matty Lusty’s night featured four goals as Dungannon Swifts eventually defeated Warrenpoint by 6-4.

The tie finished level at four apiece following normal time.

Joe Moore and Leo Alves scored the first and final Dungannon goals, respectively, with Warrenpoint breaking the deadlock off Steven Ball who also scored the hosts’ second.

Warrenpoint held the lead then twice off Victor Ihemeje and Niall Lennon – the latter on 84 minutes – before Dungannon eventually forced extra-time.

Eamon Fyfe’s brace and an Aaron Traynor finish sent Portadown clear by 3-1 over Dollingstown.

Gary Liggett, a former Portadown player, was on target for the Dollybirds.

Jack Malone and Cohen Henderson efforts left Glenavon with a cup victory over Premiership rivals Newry City by 2-0.