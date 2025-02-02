Luke McCullough’s Saturday contribution at either end for Carrick Rangers was described by boss Stephen Baxter as “sensational”.

​The former Manchester United youth captain and Northern Ireland international helped Rangers see off second-tier Ballinamallard United by a 3-0 scoreline despite the loss of Seanan Clucas to red.

Cian O’Malley and Paul Heatley goals set the top-flight side on the path to the quarter-finals before Clucas’ dismissal.

However, McCullough made his mark for Carrick’s third and final goal to cap an individual display which had Baxter celebrating.

Carrick Rangers' Luke McCullough. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"His performance level here today was sensational...it's as good as I've seen from Luke since I've come,” said Baxter, who was appointed Carrick boss last October as a replacement for Stuart King. "Brilliant, absolutely superb.

"So at 3-0 the game was dead and buried, we got ourselves into a really nice shape and just killed the game off.

"So very professional from us, really good."

Baxter highlighted the “tight and clinical” charactertistics as the foundation of his players’ victory.

Baxter continued on the official club social media platforms: "When you come to an away fixture the opposition are always going to have a right good go at you...which they should do, particularly in cup football.

"We had to make sure we were tight and clinical, which we were.

"We limited Ballinamallard to nothing here today really.

"I think they'd one shot maybe in the second half that went past the post.

"Very tight from us...well organised, our back four were really good.

"We created one or two openings in the game and then we get the breakthrough with a terrific header from Cian O'Malley, it was a brilliant header.

"So some good stuff...you find your way into the game and give yourself a platform to build on.

"We score another very good goal then get a man sent off, which is totally crazy and puts your team under pressure.