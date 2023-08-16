The Villagers were the masters of their own downfall with Daire O’Connor’s 19th minute strike – which proved to be the only goal at Lakeview Park – coming after Pablo Andrade was dispossessed by Niall McGinn before laying it on a plate for his fellow winger.

Having taken the lead on Friday evening against Coleraine before losing 2-1, the County Armagh outfit proved once again that they’ll be a difficult proposition for any team in the top-flight to handle and Smith was left deflated after the hosts departed empty-handed despite another strong showing.

"It is just like déjà vu all over again to be honest,” he said. "We just didn't start off like the way we wanted to and probably paid them a bit too much respect.

Andy Smith during Loughgall's Sports Direct Premiership clash with Glentoran at Lakeview Park, Loughgall. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"I didn't think we were on the front foot and Glentoran definitely deserved their lead.

"In the second-half, we came out a totally different animal - again.

"I thought we were on the front foot and held them back for long periods.

"Yes, (Berraat) Turker had to pull off a save and they hit the post twice and we rode our luck at times, but I think for large periods of the game we had them in their own half.

"We just didn't seem to get the finishing touch in the box or work their keeper enough.

"The Coleraine and Glentoran games are very similar in that we never really came out in the first-half and in the second-half played some good stuff and probably deserved a point in both games, but are sitting here with nothing.

"This is this league and what you're up against. Glentoran are a full-time team and we're just disappointed."

Loughgall won 14 of 20 home matches last season on route to lifting the Championship title, losing just four and scoring 46 goals in the process.

Smith wants to make Lakeview Park a fortress once again after showing they can mix it with some of the biggest teams in the country.

"We want to make Lakeview Park a wee fortress and no one comes here for an easy three points,” he added. "Hopefully we have laid that foundation but the next thing is about building on that and grabbing points.

"It's alright saying you played well but ultimately the league is about getting points and at the moment we've had two games that we could have got a minimum of one point out of but we've got nothing.