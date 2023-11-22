​Newly-capped Northern Ireland international Ross McCausland has been linked to a Serie A transfer ahead of his club return as a rising star at Rangers.

Rangers' Ross McCausland on his senior international debut for Northern Ireland against Finland during the Euro 2024 qualifying clash at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

​The 20-year-old won his first senior cap for Michael O’Neill’s squad against Finland during the latest Euro 2024 qualifying group games, with that international recognition arriving just days after being handed a first Rangers starting spot in the Scottish Premiership defeat of Livingston.

McCausland, who left the Irish League youth set-up at Linfield to join Rangers in 2019, has enjoyed a spell in the spotlight across the past fortnight – with that attention extended to include fresh transfer links.

With McCausland’s current contract at the Ibrox outfit set to expire at the end of the season, the promising playmaker has already been the reported subject of interest from Premier League side Brentford.

Now reports in Italy suggest Atalanta and Jose Mourinho-managed Roma are also keeping an eye on McCausland, who could leave Scotland for a training compensation sum projected around just £300,000.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement discussed McCausland’s contract situation ahead of giving the player a first-team boost against Livingston.

Clement said in a pre-match press conference: “We are in talks.

"It is clear that I am giving him good chances.

“He knows that I believe in him for the future so it is about him and his family to make the right choice and I think the right choice is staying here.”

McCausland was promoted from Northern Ireland under 21s’ squad ahead of the Finland game due to the seniors’ growing injury list.

He reflected on his progress for club and country following the Helsinki appearance.

“It has been a dream from a very young age to make my senior debut and to do that is a proud moment for me and my family,” said McCausland. “I was so chuffed because I didn’t think I could get to a higher point than what I had been for that whole week, coming on in the Europa League and then getting my first start for Rangers, so I was buzzing.