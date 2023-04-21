News you can trust since 1737
Seven different clubs represented in 2022/23 Premiership Team of the Season

Seven clubs are represented in the 2022/23 Premiership Team of the Season with champions Larne having three players included.

By Johnny Morton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:32 BST

Goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson, who has kept 23 clean sheets this season, takes his place between the sticks and is joined by defender Cian Bolger and Player of the Season nominee Leroy Millar.

Philip Lowry (Crusaders) and the Premiership’s top-scorer Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine) are also up for the prestigious individual award at Saturday’s ceremony and both take their place in the team.

Linfield duo Daniel Finlayson and Matthew Clarke are included with the defence being completed by Glentoran centre-back Aidan Wilson.

Larne's ﻿﻿Leroy Millar takes a deserved spot in the Premiership's Team of the Season
Larne’s ﻿﻿Leroy Millar takes a deserved spot in the Premiership's Team of the Season
Cliftonville teenage sensation Sean Moore also made the cut after a breakout season at Solitude, as has Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin, who has scored 10 league goals to date for Glentoran.

Shevlin is joined in attack by Glenavon forward Matthew Fitzpatrick following a stunning season for the Lurgan Blues striker, netting a personal best 18 goals to help Gary Hamilton’s men seal seventh spot.

Full team:

Goalkeeper: Rohan Ferguson (Larne)

Defenders: Daniel Finlayson (Linfield), Aidan Wilson (Glentoran), Cian Bolger (Larne), Matthew Clarke (Linfield).

Midfielders: Sean Moore (Cliftonville), Leroy Millar (Larne), Philip Lowry (Crusaders), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran).

Forwards: Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Glenavon).

