Shane Ferguson insists Northern Ireland are ready for Switzerland challenge

Ferguson marked his 50th cap in considerable style as he came off the bench to hit a screamer which settled an otherwise drab 1-0 friendly at Le Coq Arena.

What was only Ferguson’s second international goal sparked jubilant celebrations amongst his team-mates, a sign of the 30-year-old’s popularity in the squad.

But though his phone was still lighting up with messages yesterday, Ferguson was back to work with preparations to face the Swiss already under way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Ferguson celebrating on his big night for Northern Ireland in Estonia. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“Obviously we’ll look back at the game from last night and then take whatever we need to take from it and move on to this game,” he said. “Switzerland – we know how big a game it is and we’re all looking forward to the test.”

Any meeting with the Swiss brings back bad memories from 2017, when a controversial penalty condemned Northern Ireland to a 1-0 defeat in their World Cup qualifying play-off, a cruel way to end strong hopes of reaching a second consecutive major tournament.

“That game – everyone was gutted about what happened,” the Rotherham left-back said. “You just have to put it behind you and focus on the game at hand...we try not to think about all of that.

“We know it’s going to be a really difficult game. We’re obviously on a good run now and we hope we can continue that.

“We’ve got a lot of young players coming through now and quite a lot of lads who have experienced major tournaments, and we want to get back to that as well.”

Switzerland come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with European champions Italy on Sunday, albeit one in which Jorginho missed a penalty.

Northern Ireland would arguably have preferred an Italian win but Ian Baraclough’s men could still move up to second if they can get the victory at Windsor Park.

Confidence is high after Thursday’s 4-1 win in Lithuania kick-started their Group C campaign, and Ferguson’s goal made it back-to-back wins for the first time in Baraclough’s tenure.

To help them in their cause on Wednesday will be 16,000 fans as the national stadium gets close to full capacity for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.