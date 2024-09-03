Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Shayne Lavery is champing at the bit to get back into action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park on Thursday night – more than a year after his last appearance.

Lavery, 25, endured an injury-hit campaign last term - doubly frustrating as he was coming to the end of his contract at Blackpool and had to watch on from afar as a young Northern Ireland side turned a corner with a string of impressive performances.

But the former Linfield striker as hit the ground running with new club Cambridge - getting his first two goals in a thrilling 4-4 draw against Blackpool.

And now he wants to bring that to the international stage in the Nations League opener against Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland's Shayne Lavery relaxed during media duties at The Culloden Hotel. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"I love being back," Lavery said. "I'm really excited to be back at Windsor on Thursday as well.

"It feels like it's been a while.

"So I am looking forward to it.

"The past year was tough.

"Especially at the start of the season, it felt like a big year for me.

"I was out of contract and stuff, and things were coming to an end at Blackpool.

"So the injuries hurt a little bit more.

"But I am loving the past few months since I arrived at Cambridge...it feels like a fresh start."

Plenty has changed since Lavery last pulled on the green shirt.

Forced to pull out of the squad through injury last September, the Lurgan-born forward has not featured since the 1-0 home loss to Kazakhstan in June 2023.

Since then Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas have both been forced to retire through injury while Jonny Evans announced his international retirement last week. With only Paddy McNair and Josh Magennis left from the squad that went to Euro 2016, the focus is squarely on a new generation.

"You obviously have the older players who are not here any more, the likes of Jonny retiring last week who is a big miss," Lavery said. "It is just a really exciting time for Northern Ireland with the players coming through.

"There is a greater sense of optimism.

"The results show that, with the Scotland game (a 1-0 friendly win in Glasgow in March) and other results.

"Yes we had the Spain defeat (5-1 in June), but they went on to win the Euros.

"I think everyone is playing well at club level and hopefully we can carry that into this week as well."

Putting the ball in the back of the net has long been the greatest challenge for Northern Ireland, who have been looking for a reliable striker to emerge for several years.

Lavery was just a teenager when he made his debut against Panama in 2018, and he has gone on to score three times in 19 appearances, nine of them starts.

"I can just go off how I am feeling this season and how I have been doing," Lavery said. "I feel fit and sharp.

"I did a lot of work over the summer to make sure I was in condition to hopefully have an injury-free season.

"Hopefully I can carry that on, starting with Thursday.