Simone Magill at the double as Northern Ireland impress against Switzerland
Simone Magill scored twice as Northern Ireland came close to claiming a major scalp in a 2-2 friendly draw with Switzerland in Marbella.
Northern Ireland – fresh from a 3-1 training-camp victory over the Faroe Islands – made a bright start and dominated the first half, with Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness seeing her 11th-minute header cleared off the line.
Kenny Shiels’ team continued to turn the screw and got their reward two minutes before the break as Everton’s Magill made it 1-0 with a fine finish.
Switzerland quickly turned the tables when play on the Spanish coast resumed, however. A mistake at the back allowed Aston Villa’s Alisha Lehmann to level in the 51st minute and Ramona Bachmann soon found the back of the net amid another defensive mix-up to give the Swiss the upper hand.
Northern Ireland equalised in the 73rd minute as Magill converted a penalty awarded for handball, but despite mounting a concerted push to grab a late winner, Shiels’ side had to settle for taking numerous positives from a creditable draw.