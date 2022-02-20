Simone Magill at the double as Northern Ireland impress against Switzerland

Northern Ireland – fresh from a 3-1 training-camp victory over the Faroe Islands – made a bright start and dominated the first half, with Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness seeing her 11th-minute header cleared off the line.

Kenny Shiels’ team continued to turn the screw and got their reward two minutes before the break as Everton’s Magill made it 1-0 with a fine finish.

Switzerland quickly turned the tables when play on the Spanish coast resumed, however. A mistake at the back allowed Aston Villa’s Alisha Lehmann to level in the 51st minute and Ramona Bachmann soon found the back of the net amid another defensive mix-up to give the Swiss the upper hand.

Simone Magill celebrates her opener against Switzerland