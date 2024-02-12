Sion Swifts Ladies celebrate in 2022 as winners of the Premiership League Cup. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

It marks the exit from the Premiership by a Swifts club fourth in last season’s top-flight table with a 2022 League Cup triumph on the roll of honour and 2017 Irish Cup glory.

A club statement on the Sion Swifts Ladies and Girls FC social media platforms announced a move to the NIFWA and assurances “it is committed to grow the club and continue with its important work to empower girls and young women to participate in the sport”.

The full club statement read: “Sion Swifts Ladies & Girls FC has announced that the club has taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the Women’s Premiership season for 2024.

“A spokesperson for the Club confirmed that the Club will instead play in the NIWFA where it will focus its efforts on rebuilding and strengthening the club.

“The Club has also agreed for the current Management team to step down and expressed their gratitude to Stephen Gray, Stephen Bulger and Thomas Elliott for their work to date.

"The Club has also taken the opportunity to extend its thanks to NIFL for their ongoing support over the years.

“The spokesperson said: “This has been a very difficult decision for the Club and while it is deeply regrettable, we believe it is in the best interests of the club, its players and supporters.

"We look forward to participating in the NIWFA and would like to reassure everyone associated with the Club that we remain committed to the continued development of this fantastic club by working with our grassroots to encourage positive co-operation of the sport.

“Everyone associated with Sion Swifts is determined to work collectively to strengthen and develop the team.

"Sion Swifts Ladies and Girls FC is committed to grow the club and continue with its important work to empower girls and young women to participate in the sport.

"We are very grateful to the support we have received to date and look forward to build on our existing fan base in our upcoming matches.”

Formed in 2010, the Swifts secured promotion to the Premiership in 2015.

A NI Football League statement highlighted plans to meet with the nine remaining Premiership clubs “at the earliest opportunity”.

“The NI Football League have today (Monday) regrettably received confirmation that Sion Swifts Ladies have withdrawn from the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership with immediate effect,” read the NIFL statement. “The Sports Direct Women’s Premiership will continue as scheduled with the nine remaining clubs for the upcoming 2024 season.

“NIFL will meet with the clubs at the earliest opportunity to confirm the impact of this late withdrawal on the fixture schedule, participation in cup competitions and promotion & relegation.