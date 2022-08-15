It was the opening round of fixtures on Saturday

Six of the best from the Danske Bank Premiership

It was the opening weekend of the 20222/23 Danske Bank Premiership season.

By Steven Crawford
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:10 pm

As usual there were plenty of thrills and spills, here we pick out our standout moments from the opening round of fixtures...

1. Same old Linfield always winning

It may have been an historic occasion as Linfield played their first-ever game at Windsor Park on a Sunday, but it didn't matter to the players as they ran out convincing 4-0 winners against Portadown.

Photo Sales

2. 2. Evan Almighty

Remember the name Evan McLaughlin as this young player looks to have the lot. His brace on his league for Coleraine helped the Bannsiders to an impressive 3-1 win at home to Cliftonville.

Photo Sales

3. Lock(hart), stock and two smoking barrels

It may not have been the result Newry City were looking for in their return to the top flight, but Thomas Lockhart's outrageous dipping volley from over 30-yards is surely a contender for Goal of the Season already.

Photo Sales

4. Six for Skinner

Stat Man Marshall Gillespie revealed an unwanted statistic for Eoin Bradley at the weekend as his red card against Ballymena was the sixth of his Irish League career and his second against the Sky Blues.

Photo Sales
PremiershipDanske Bank
Next Page
Page 1 of 2