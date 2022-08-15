Six of the best from the Danske Bank Premiership

As usual there were plenty of thrills and spills, here we pick out our standout moments from the opening round of fixtures...
1. Same old Linfield always winning
It may have been an historic occasion as Linfield played their first-ever game at Windsor Park on a Sunday, but it didn't matter to the players as they ran out convincing 4-0 winners against Portadown.
2. 2. Evan Almighty
Remember the name Evan McLaughlin as this young player looks to have the lot. His brace on his league for Coleraine helped the Bannsiders to an impressive 3-1 win at home to Cliftonville.
3. Lock(hart), stock and two smoking barrels
It may not have been the result Newry City were looking for in their return to the top flight, but Thomas Lockhart's outrageous dipping volley from over 30-yards is surely a contender for Goal of the Season already.
4. Six for Skinner
Stat Man Marshall Gillespie revealed an unwanted statistic for Eoin Bradley at the weekend as his red card against Ballymena was the sixth of his Irish League career and his second against the Sky Blues.