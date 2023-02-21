The Inver Reds struck through Lee Bonis just before the half-time whistle and then doubled the advantage a minute after the restart as Ryan Waide scored an unfortunate own goal.

The league leaders sealed the deal with more than a quarter of an hour remaining as Andy Ryan made no mistake from close range.

The result means Larne move six clear of the chasing pack as only four games remain before the league splits.

Premiership league leaders Larne had cause for cheer in Ballymena as a 3-0 win moved the side sit points clear at the head of the table, with Lee Bonis (right) kicking off the scoring.

On a crisp evening at Warden Street, Larne would have the first sight of goal as a corner-kick by Joe Thomson was headed over the bar by Cian Bolger.

The visitors would threaten twice within as many minutes through Bonis as the striker saw a 25-yard effort sail over the bar, before the ex-Portadown ace would have a goalbound header clawed away by Jordan Williamson.

The Sky Blues would be buoyed by the return of David McDaid and the ex-Larne man should have put the hosts ahead on 21 minutes.

A pin-point cross by Steven McCullough was put on a plate for the striker but he couldn't find the target when well-placed.

Tiernan Lynch's side always looked the more threatening and took the lead on 40 minutes.

A quick throw-in by Graham Kelly released Ryan down the left-hand side and his cutback was emphatically lashed home by Bonis.

Ballymena conceded twice from set-pieces in Friday night's defeat to Glentoran and that trend would continue just a minute into the second half.

A delivery by Thomson went through a sea of bodies and deflected off the body of Waide, who inadvertently scored an own goal to double the visitors' lead.

The set-piece troubles almost continued for David Jeffrey's side just seven minutes later as an inswinging cross by Aaron Donnelly met Albert Watson but Williamson was alert to prevent his header from finding the back of the net.

The three points were secured on 72 minutes as Jordan Gibson was robbed in possession by Leroy Millar, who slipped in Tomas Cosgrove.

The full-back centred the ball for Ryan to prod home for a third successive game.

A tough evening for the Sky Blues, who remain in seventh, whilst Larne's dream of winning a first-ever Irish League crown moves another step forward.

Cliftonville sit second on 59 points after 29 league games, with Linfield one behind in third.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Nelson, Wilson (Farquhar, 76), Whiteside, McDaid (Kane, 69), Kelly (Tipton, 76), Waide (Gibson, 69), McCullough, Henderson, Graham, Place (McVarnock, 69).

Subs (not used): Thompson, Redman.

LARNE: Ferguson, Kelly (Glynn, 77), Watson, Sule (Gordon, 62), Bonis (O'Neill, 77), Donnelly, Bolger, Thomson (Maguire, 85), Millar, Cosgrove, Ryan (Kearns, 85).

Subs (not used): Pardington, Hutchison.