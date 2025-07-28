​Slovakia-born 6ft 7in goalkeeper ​Peter Urminsky had a helping hand from a former Glentoran favourite before signing his season-long loan deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urminsky will line out between the posts, subject to international clearance, across the forthcoming campaign – with a glowing recommendation from Conor McMenamin helping seal the deal.

The 26-year-old has represented his country at youth level and joined St Mirren in 2020, spending time on loan with Ayr United and Stenhousemuir alongside senior minutes for The Buddies managed by Northern Ireland-born Stephen Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to join Glentoran on loan for the season,” he said. “It’s a brilliant opportunity to fight for first-team football in a highly-competitive league and to do it at one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Glentoran have announced the loan signing of Slovakia-born goalkeeper Peter Urminsky from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren. (Photo by Glentoran)

“I had a great conversation with Conor McMenamin, who spoke so highly of the club, the people and the supporters...he told me that if you show desire and play for the badge, the fans will back you all the way and that if you help bring success to Glentoran, they’ll never forget it.

“From the moment I arrived, I’ve been really impressed by how professional the set-up is...from the attention-to-detail in the analysis work and strength-and-conditioning to the tactical preparation and coaching led by Declan Devine and his coaching staff.

"Elliott Morris (goalkeeper coach) has already identified areas where I can improve and I love that challenge...I’m here to work hard, improve every day and give everything I have to help the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glens boss Devine highlighted the arrival of Urminsky despite competition for the goalkeeper’s signature.

“Peter is a goalkeeper that St Mirren rate incredibly highly and we’re delighted to have beaten off strong competition to bring him to Glentoran for the season,” said Devine. “Goalkeeping was an area of the squad we wanted to strengthen and Peter is agile, commanding and an excellent shot-stopper who will provide real competition for Andrew Mills.

"We now have two top-class goalkeepers who will push each other every day in training and that can only help raise standards.

“Most importantly, he was eager to come to the Glens, work hard and play a key role in what we’re trying to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He wants to test himself in this league and be part of a team that’s fully focused on delivering success.”

The Glens’ significant summer recruitment work has included Daniel Larmour, Liam Burt, Jordan Stewart, Pat Hoban and Ryan Cooney arriving at the Oval outit with a view to progress.

Fresh contracts for established players Marcus Kane, Josh Kelly, Charlie Lindsay and Jordan Jenkins have added to the sense of anticipation – alongside Academy prospects Ciaran Rogers Duffy, Cal Weatherup, Jude Johnson and Callum Farley each putting pen to paper on agreements.