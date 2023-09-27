News you can trust since 1737
Social media celebration at Irish League new boys' shock win over defending champions

Newly-promoted Loughgall’s shock 1-0 win over defending Sports Direct Premiership champions Larne was celebrated as ‘one of the greatest performances in the club’s history’ by the Villagers’ official social media platforms.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 27th Sep 2023, 01:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 01:41 BST
Benji Magee grabbed the goal on Tuesday night at Lakeview Park against 10-man Larne as Dean Smith’s players managed to add another memorable chapter to life at the Irish League top table.

Loughgall now sit on 14 points from nine games and a position inside the top six for a club considered favourites for relegation by many ahead of the campaign.

Irish League social media reaction reflected the sense of joy at the big result for the smallest side on the senior stage.

Loughgall fans have been loving life in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)Loughgall fans have been loving life in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)
Loughgall fans have been loving life in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)
David Neill: I don’t think anyone could’ve called this at 6pm! Superb result, well done, players, coaches, manager & committee!!

Gareth Cosgrove: Great performance from the lads tonight, big mention for our keeper, played a blinder!!!

Aaron Willis: What a result! Unbelievable every single player.

Michael Armstrong: Absolutely delighted for everyone involved at Loughgall hard work pays off a great football club and great people.

Andrew McCreery: Amazing result. A fully established Premier Division side.

Andreson Nelly: It’s the Loughgall boys making all the noise.

Nathan Stephens: Congratulations to everyone at Loughgall. Breath of fresh air in the league.

David Richardson: Massive statement!

Marty Dalzell: Delighted for the lads to get this result as haven't looked out of place at all this season.

James Rodgers: That’s some result no team is getting it easy against the wee Loughgall.

