Northern Ireland is set to stage UEFA Euro 2028 matches after their five-nation bid alongside England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland was officially accepted on Tuesday.

In what is being dubbed a “pioneering five-association partnership”, Belfast venue Casement Park is included on a list of 10 stadiums that will host games alongside the likes of Wembley, Hampden Park in Glasgow and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

It marks the first time that Northern Ireland will play host to a major football tournament and local fans reacted to the news on social media.

Stewart said: “I’m excited about the Euros IF we can host it.

Northern Ireland is one of five nations that will be hosting UEFA Euro 2028 matches. PIC: Irish FA

"I think Casement should be rebuilt and also Irish League clubs get money to develop their grounds which is long overdue.

“It has to create a legacy for Irish League, Irish national teams and broader society.”

Former Tottenham and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale received the pennant from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin alongside youth ambassadors from each country and believes hosting the tournament can have a lasting impact for countries like Northern Ireland and Wales, who he played 111 times for.

"To have a major tournament in Northern Ireland, Wales, the smaller nations, it will be massive,” he told BBC Sport NI. “Not just to have the tournament there, but I think for the kids growing up.

"I remember when I was young you’d watch these big tournaments in other countries and I think that having your country attend, you can get new followers behind football, new fans, kids will get more into football.

"That can only benefit the national teams in the future.

“There will be more participants, more kids that will want to get better and follow the idols that they followed in that tournament.

"I’m sure it will do great things for each country.”

Clearer Water, who last week became the new Irish Cup sponsor, added: “Congratulations! Can't wait to see one of the games happening in Belfast and the rest of Ireland and the UK.”

Following the announcement, Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs chairman Gary McAllister confirmed he has written to Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson and President, Conrad Kirkwood, with multiple questions relating to the tournament, including asking what the legacy for local football will be and potential concerns around safety.

Jonny said: “I for one look forward to seeing the Euros here in NI, but also believe these are sensible questions and genuinely hope that they are properly considered and answered by the IFA and those in political power.