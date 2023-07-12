​The 19-year-old, who made his Premier League debut on the final day of last season, is new Saints boss Russell Martin’s second summer signing.

“Shea is a very talented, intelligent and mature young player with great potential to develop his game with us,” Martin said. “He has been well schooled at Manchester City, coming through an elite Academy all the way to the first team.

"We’ve watched him closely and we’re confident he’s got the right attributes to help us in the way we’re going to play.”

Northern Ireland's Shea Charles warming up ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualifying match at Windsor Park in Belfast. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA)

Teenager Charles was named the ‘Man of the Match’ winner following Northern Ireland’s EURO 2024 qualifier defeat to Kazakhstan by 1-0 last month at Windsor Park.

Charles links up at Southampton with Romeo Lavia, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios, who also joined Saints from City.

“I feel like the main thing is promotion for this club, because we belong in the Premier League...I can’t wait to start pre-season and get into the Championship games,” Charles added.

