'Special' feeling for Kieran Offord as Linfield striker marks first goal in front of home support to secure key Irish League victory

Kieran Offord admits he has settled seamlessly into life at Linfield and says scoring his first goal in front of home support at Windsor Park as the Blues opened up a 20-point advantage at the Premiership’s summit by beating Larne was “special”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish star Offord joined the league leaders from St Mirren for a six-figure fee last month after impressing during a loan spell at Crusaders earlier this term, netting 10 times in 21 Premiership appearances before being recalled by his parent club.

Both Glentoran and Coleraine also had interest in acquiring Offord, but the 20-year-old opted for Linfield as his next destination and picked a great time to pop up with his maiden strike, squeezing a second half effort under Rohan Ferguson from a narrow angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrivals of Offord and Callumn Morrison has provided yet further firepower for Healy and the Scotland youth international is hoping it’s just the start.

Kieran Offord celebrates his first goal for Linfield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We knew it was an important game and to win 1-0 at home in front of the fans is special,” he told the club’s media channel. "We got a wee bit lucky with the deflection but we were due that luck...Callumn Morrison did very well to get it in, it fell to me and I slid it in.

"It's brilliant (to play in front of the crowd) and that's why you come to Linfield. It's a big club so to play in front of them and get the winner was good.

"It has been quite easy to settle in. Playing against the lads I knew some of them anyway and there are quite a lot of Scottish boys so I feel comfortable with that. The lads have made me feel very welcome."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy’s side have put together an unbeaten league run of 11 matches spanning back to November and Tuesday’s victory means they’re now overwhelming favourites to reclaim the Gibson Cup crown for the first time since 2022.

They welcome Loughgall to South Belfast on Saturday afternoon and Offord insists they have to maintain momentum.

"It's just as big a game as tonight,” he added. “We need to rest up, move on and go again on Saturday.