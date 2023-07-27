Marty Smith’s County Londonderry side pulled off the shock of the tournament to beat a strong Manchester United side on penalties at Coleraine Showgrounds.

The county boys were 1-0 down due to a Shea Lacey penalty in the first half until added time when Alfie Friars gave the side their just rewards with a brilliant header from a corner delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what was a feisty encounter at Coleraine, goalscorer Lacey and Nathaniel Mapengu were sent off for the Red Devils and County Londonderry went on to score all four penalties to book their place at the Ballymena Showgrounds final.

County Londonderry players including goalkeeper Harry Pearson celebrate SuperCupNI victory in a penalty shoot-out over Manchester United across the Boys (Premier) section semi-final. (Photo by Matt Mackey/PressEye)

Harry Pearson was the hero for County Londonderry by saving James Bailey’s penalty before Jayce Fitzgerald missed.

County Antrim were on the wrong end of penalty drama at Riada in the other semi-final.

Tigres edged past County Antrim by 5-3 in the shootout after the game finished 1-1 in normal time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mexicans lead at the break through Gustavo Gonzalez before Ryan Donnelly equalised in the second half to take the game to penalties.

There was an all-county clash in the Globe semi-final – with County Tyrone coming out the victors over County Down.

A brace from Calum Lenehan-Hunter helped his side beat County Down 4-1 at Parker Avenue.

This win tees up a Globe final against Rangers after the latter defeated Japanese side Ichifuna 4-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was 1-1 at the break before the crowd at The Heights were treated to five second-half goals.

After his Wednesday hat-trick, Christopher Eadie went one better at The Heights by scoring four.

The Vase semi-finals threw up plenty of penalty shoot-out drama - with both ties going to spot kicks after finishing 2-2 in normal time.

St Kevin’s were 6-5 victors in the penalty shootout against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United lost on penalties to County Fermanagh at The Warren.

Guy Bloomer added to his tournament tally but Newcastle lost out 3-0 on spot-kicks in Portstewart.

The Bowl final will be contested by County Armagh and American outfit Surf Select after wins over, respectively, Dundalk Schoolboys and Northeast Rush.

County Armagh’s Dominick Ambroziewick scored in the 5-1 win to take his tally for the week to three goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surf Select’s 2-1 win over their fellow Americans was a first taste of victory in the tournament off first goals, with both scored by Alex Perkin.

BOYS (JUNIOR)

West Ham United are back in the Junior final for the first time in 25 years after they edged past Plymouth Argyle at Seahaven off a 4-1 victory in the shoot-out.

Xavier Parker scored a brace for the Hammers while Billy Devlin and Aubry McClennon grabbed Argyle goals to take the game to penalties.

West Ham will play County Antrim at Coleraine Showgrounds after the latter downed County Armagh in the same fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game ended 2-2 in normal time before County Antrim won 7-6 on penalties.

Eamon Tohill starred for County Antrim, scoring a brace to help his side take the game to spot-kicks.

Joel Kerr had a day to remember for County Tyrone - scoring four goals to help set up a Bowl showdown with County Londonderry.

County Londonderry reached the final thanks to a 2-0 win over Donegal Schools at Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was more county success in the Vase as County Down saw off Kilmarnock to reach the final thanks to goals by Zach Cowan and Stephen Kelly.

St Mirren defeated FC America 4-3 in the semi-finals as Luke Douglas grabbed all four goals in victory to sit on a personal tally of seven.

Charlton Athletic defeated Stevenage 4-1 at Broughshane in the Globe semi-final off Harry Bingham, Chibizo Okoli, Harry Randall and Lesecond Yeutembip goals in a game that saw Alfie Robinson receive his marching orders for the losers.

Canada’s Prospects 2 Pro Academy reached the Globe final with a 3-0 win over Rangers at Anderson Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andreas Zaprianov stole the show with two goals for the Canadians, who will face Charlton Athletic at Anderson Park.

BOYS (MINOR)

Glasgow Celtic have their sights set on a first-ever win at the tournament as Cayden Anderson grabbed a goal either side of half-time against Belvedere to seal their place in the final.

Dungannon United Youth held their nerve to beat Kilmarnock on penalties by 4-1 after a scoreless scoreline in normal time.

The Globe final will be contested between Surf Select and Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lurgan Blues youngsters Ryan Moore and Austen Gault both scored a brace against Glentoran as Surf Select proved too strong for Linfield.

Finn Harps defeated Larne in the Vase semi-final, with Portstewart home over Warrenpoint Town by 4-0.

IDA Bermuda’s Zydon Lightbourne-Furbert scored a brace and got sent off against Ballymena United in a 3-2 loss to the Irish League outfit.