Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says he has been impressed by Paddy McLaughlin's immediate impact at Glenavon

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin is braced for a selection headache tomorrow night after several members of his squad starred in the 2-2 draw against Coleraine on Boxing Day.

The Sky Blues travelled to the Coleraine Showgrounds without the services of Ben Kennedy, Josh Carson and Andy Scott through suspension but battled hard to secure a point.

Two of the players given their chance to shine were Alex Gawne and Ethan Devine with the duo combining on two occasions to give Ervin's men a 2-0 lead.

However, Coleraine ensured their dominance finally led to goals as Cameron Stewart and Matthew Shevlin netted to end the game in a 2-2 draw.

Ervin is expected to have the suspended trio back at his disposal as Glenavon visit Warden Street.

"Ultimately we've got a squad of players who are needed to be called upon when you have others out," Ervin said after the full-time whistle on Boxing Day.

"Some of those boys got their chance today and I thought in the first half our game plan worked a treat.

"That's the whole point behind having a squad as you don't know when you'll be relied upon.

"The boys were well-prepared and gave us everything.

"Big Ethan (Devine) has scored two and did everything we asked of him.

"Alexander Gawne has come in and provided the crosses for the two goals, meaning he has done everything we've asked of him.

"It's four points from two games away from home on the bounce and we will look to take the positives heading into Glenavon on Monday."

The Braidmen were indebted to the performance of veteran stopper Sean O'Neill, who made a string of fine saves to ensure they left with a point to show for their efforts.

"Some people will say that's Sean's job, but ultimately, he has to make saves," Ervin stated.

"I thought he was excellent today and his good form continued.

"When you're looking for leaders on the pitch and you're asking boys to dig deep, we have that leadership with Sean O'Neill.