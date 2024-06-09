Caolan Boyd-Munce celebrates with Daniel Ballard after providing the assist for Northern Ireland's early goal against Spain. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

After marking his Northern Ireland debut by providing the assist for Daniel Ballard’s memorable early opener against Spain on Saturday evening, St Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce was able to reflect on the journey which has brought him to this point.

The 24-year-old progressed through the ranks at Glentoran before moving to Birmingham City, where he spent six years and made seven Championship appearances prior to departing for Middlesbrough.

That move didn’t work out for Boyd-Munce, but he has rediscovered his best form under countryman Stephen Robinson at St Mirren and after helping the Buddies book their spot in Europa Conference League qualifying for next season – the club’s first continental trip since 1987 – he’s now celebrating another special career milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boyd-Munce, who has represented Northern Ireland at every age group from U15 right through to U21, had received multiple call-ups to the senior squad without making an appearance, but it took him only two minutes to make a significant impact at the San Moix Stadium in Palma.

It was his superb cross that Sunderland defender Ballard headed beyond Unai Simon to spark scenes of jubilation amongst the travelling support and Boyd-Munce admits it was a proud moment.

"I'm proud,” he told Northern Ireland’s social media channel. “I've worked a lot towards this over the last 12 or 13 years being part of the set-up so I was really proud to make it.

"It's a tough, disappointing night because you never want it to go that way, but we've to take the learning we can from it. It's a really young group and a group that wants to learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't been part of it as long as some other boys, but I'm sure they'd all tell you the same thing...we worked a lot and there's so much to take from it, good and bad, as a collective and individually, so that can only be good for us."

O’Neill named seven players aged 21 or under in his squad for June’s pair of friendlies with Conor Bradley, Shea Charles and Isaac Price all starting in Palma while Ross McCausland, Brodie Spencer and Dale Taylor came off the bench.

Another substitute introduced was Conor McMenamin, Boyd-Munce’s cousin and St Mirren teammate, and he admits making his maiden international outing is a moment the whole family will cherish.

"Just seeing the emotion of the fans and it's class we could give them something like that so early to go home with...the atmosphere was immense,” he added. "You never want to speak too soon, but all the good and bad that's happened I've tried to take in my stride and learn from, and I hope this is the pillar that helps me get better.