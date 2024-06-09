St Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce 'really proud' after marking Northern Ireland debut with memorable contribution
The 24-year-old progressed through the ranks at Glentoran before moving to Birmingham City, where he spent six years and made seven Championship appearances prior to departing for Middlesbrough.
That move didn’t work out for Boyd-Munce, but he has rediscovered his best form under countryman Stephen Robinson at St Mirren and after helping the Buddies book their spot in Europa Conference League qualifying for next season – the club’s first continental trip since 1987 – he’s now celebrating another special career milestone.
Boyd-Munce, who has represented Northern Ireland at every age group from U15 right through to U21, had received multiple call-ups to the senior squad without making an appearance, but it took him only two minutes to make a significant impact at the San Moix Stadium in Palma.
It was his superb cross that Sunderland defender Ballard headed beyond Unai Simon to spark scenes of jubilation amongst the travelling support and Boyd-Munce admits it was a proud moment.
"I'm proud,” he told Northern Ireland’s social media channel. “I've worked a lot towards this over the last 12 or 13 years being part of the set-up so I was really proud to make it.
"It's a tough, disappointing night because you never want it to go that way, but we've to take the learning we can from it. It's a really young group and a group that wants to learn.
"I haven't been part of it as long as some other boys, but I'm sure they'd all tell you the same thing...we worked a lot and there's so much to take from it, good and bad, as a collective and individually, so that can only be good for us."
O’Neill named seven players aged 21 or under in his squad for June’s pair of friendlies with Conor Bradley, Shea Charles and Isaac Price all starting in Palma while Ross McCausland, Brodie Spencer and Dale Taylor came off the bench.
Another substitute introduced was Conor McMenamin, Boyd-Munce’s cousin and St Mirren teammate, and he admits making his maiden international outing is a moment the whole family will cherish.
"Just seeing the emotion of the fans and it's class we could give them something like that so early to go home with...the atmosphere was immense,” he added. "You never want to speak too soon, but all the good and bad that's happened I've tried to take in my stride and learn from, and I hope this is the pillar that helps me get better.
"My whole family is proud I've got to this stage and sometimes you have to take a step back and revel in it and that's what we'll do."
