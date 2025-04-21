Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) high fives Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley on Sunday during the Premier League win over Leicester City. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher is adamant Trent Alexander-Arnold should not start for Liverpool again if he does not commit his future to the club – offering backing for Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley.

Alexander-Arnold took Liverpool to the brink of winning the Premier League title with the only goal of a 1-0 win at Leicester on Sunday, confirming the Foxes’ relegation in the process.

The England full-back marked his comeback from injury by climbing off the bench to score the 76th-minute winner, but the 26-year-old’s future remains shrouded in doubt with speculation persisting that he will join Real Madrid this summer.

Former Reds defender Carragher told Sky Sports: “The big decision Liverpool have now until the end of the season – if Trent hasn’t committed, which he obviously hasn’t, he shouldn’t be starting games.

“Liverpool are not here as a football club to give someone a send-off.

“In Conor Bradley you’ve got a young player, we’re not talking about a 27 or 28-year-old, who had a tough 15 or 20 minutes at the start of the game and that’s part of becoming an experienced player.

“We need to assess whether he is the guy for us next season playing week-in, week-out.

“The decision Liverpool have in terms of Trent moving on is does Conor Bradley become our first-choice right-back and we buy a back-up player, who’s maybe a utility player who can play centre-back.

“Or are we buying a first-choice right-back and Conor Bradley is going to have to battle with him?

“So that lad needs as much experience as he can possibly get.”

Liverpool need another three points to become champions of England for the 20th time and equal the record of Manchester United.

Victory against Tottenham at Anfield next Sunday will achieve that, although they will win the title should Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Carragher said: “Bring him (Alexander-Arnold) if you need to win the game. But if Trent hasn’t committed to the club, then Conor Bradley should be starting every game.

“They’ve won the league. If this title wasn’t sewn up and you’re edge and edge with Arsenal you put your best player on the pitch, which is Trent.